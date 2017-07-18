Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Family and friends were unable to reach him by phone of the weekend. When a friend came to check on him when he didn't show up to work on Monday, they found both cars Lang owns were on the property, along with one of the dogs. However, Lang and his other dog were nowhere to be found.

Friends and family say it is highly unusual for Lang not to stay in touch with them and they are concerned about his well-being.

If you have any information regarding Lang or his whereabouts, please call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-669-3407.