Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?

Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.
Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse. Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that the white 2007 Ford Focus was found at a remote campground in northwest Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wah. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.
PHOTOS: Tallest single-family home in the world for sale in Arizona
KHQ.COM - An incredible home for sale in Prescott, Arizona claims to be the tallest single-family home in the world. Sukumar Pal is a Phoenix architect who set out to build the incredible home, a dream he says he's had since he was a little boy. The ad on Zillow states, "at 124 feet tall, Falcon Nest is the world's tallest single-family house." "Falcon Nest" is 6,200 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and several atriums.
Kyle Odom accepts deal for Coeur d'Alene pastor shooting
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man who had been wanted in Idaho for shooting a pastor when he was arrested for throwing items over the White House fence has accepted a plea deal that could keep his prison sentence under 25 years. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 31-year-old former Marine Kyle A. Odom pleaded guilty on Monday to felony aggravated battery with a felony firearm enhancement.
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.
UPDATE: Redford Canyon Fire near Keller now at 500 acres
KELLER, Wash. - DNR says the Redford Canyon Fire burning near Keller is now at 500 acres and 10% contained. Timber, grass and sage are the primary fuels burning, also single tree torching was observed. Fire crews on Monday held the western flank in place and constructed fire line along the southern and southeast flanks of the fire.
Favorable conditions help crews battling Snake River Fire; 3100 acres, 70% contained
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.
Police: Man threatens to pull gun over wrong taco order
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. - A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order. The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/6FnvBv ) that Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday following a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto's Taco Shop near one of the nation's premiere weapons labs.
Spokane Police Department needs additional officers to keep up with crime rate
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's finest, despite their best efforts, aren't always able to cover all the bases. As the incident with the ax-wielding vandal on July 12th showed, Spokane Police often have their hands full.
Federal judge throws out 'Raging Grannies' lawsuit seeking to stop oil trains
SPOKANE, Wash. - The "Raging Grannies" have lost their case in federal court in Spokane. That's the nickname of a group of people who filed a lawsuit seeking to stop coal and oil trains from moving through Spokane. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday. The Spokesman-Review says U.S. District Court Judge Tom Rice found a laundry list of reasons to dismiss the suit that challenged the primacy of the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995.
