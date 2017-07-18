Skeletal remains found in southern Idaho could be nearly 600 years old!Posted: Updated:
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
DOJ: Safeway to pay $3M over lax controls at pharmacies
SEATTLE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says the Safeway grocery store chain has agreed to pay $3 million to settle allegations of lax controls at its pharmacies. The settlement, announced Tuesday, closes an investigation that began with Safeway stores in North Bend, Washington, and Wasilla, Alaska, in April 2014.>>
Idaho won't comply with Trump voter panel request
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says he will not hand over detailed voter information to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud as part of a settlement with the Idaho Democratic Party.>>
Skeletal remains found in southern Idaho could be nearly 600 years old!
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho - Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!>>
Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wah. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.>>
PHOTOS: Tallest single-family home in the world for sale in Arizona
KHQ.COM - An incredible home for sale in Prescott, Arizona claims to be the tallest single-family home in the world. Sukumar Pal is a Phoenix architect who set out to build the incredible home, a dream he says he's had since he was a little boy. The ad on Zillow states, "at 124 feet tall, Falcon Nest is the world's tallest single-family house." "Falcon Nest" is 6,200 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and several atriums.>>
Kyle Odom accepts deal for Coeur d'Alene pastor shooting
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man who had been wanted in Idaho for shooting a pastor when he was arrested for throwing items over the White House fence has accepted a plea deal that could keep his prison sentence under 25 years. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 31-year-old former Marine Kyle A. Odom pleaded guilty on Monday to felony aggravated battery with a felony firearm enhancement.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
UPDATE: Redford Canyon Fire near Keller now at 500 acres
KELLER, Wash. - DNR says the Redford Canyon Fire burning near Keller is now at 500 acres and 10% contained. Timber, grass and sage are the primary fuels burning, also single tree torching was observed. Fire crews on Monday held the western flank in place and constructed fire line along the southern and southeast flanks of the fire.>>
Favorable conditions help crews battling Snake River Fire; 3100 acres, 70% contained
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
