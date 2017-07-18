Skeletal remains found in southern Idaho could be nearly 600 years old!

Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!

The Sheriff's Office first contacted Boise State University for help and a sample of the remains were sent to a facility in Miami for carbon testing. Another sample was sent off to the University of Arizona AMS Laboratory for more testing.

Based on the results, the Sheriff's Office has determined the remains are from sometime between 1436-1632.

"The reports also stated the remains are also consistent with some Native American groups, but the observation in and of itself does not, nor could not prove racial origin," the Sheriff's Office reported on their Facebook page. "It was also stated the finding of the diet, without further testing, could yield a pre-Columbian diet."

Although it was not determined how the person died, the Elmore County Sheriff's office "conlcuded it was not a homicide."