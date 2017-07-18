WSP Troopers rescue pup from hot, abandoned car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSP Troopers rescue pup from hot, abandoned car

Posted:
SEATTLE -

The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. 

Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. 

"It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars. Help keep everyone, including our animals friends, safe on our roadways," Troopers said on Facebook

