Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (AP) -- A dog that saw a baby deer in danger of drowning in New York jumped in and dragged it to shore.

The daring rescue in Long Island Sound was caught on video by his owner Mark Freeley. He tells WCBS-TV that he was taking the English golden retriever named Storm on a walk Sunday morning when Storm "just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore."

Video shows Storm pushing the deer to shore, lying next to the fawn and nudging it with his nose.

Freeley says animal rescuers soon arrived and the deer ran back into the water. They used a rope to pull the fawn back in.

The fawn is recovering at an animal rescue center.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday following a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto's Taco Shop near one of the nation's premiere weapons labs.

Los Alamos Police Department Cpl. Jemuel Montoya says an employee said Deines promised to retrieve a gun out of his car over the allegedly botched tacos. Witnesses said they heard the threat.

The 48-year-old Deines was booked at the Los Alamos County Detention Center and is facing disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

It was not known if he had an attorney. The shop is near Los Alamos lab.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.

Erica Davidovich and her husband, Niv, used the ride-hailing app when she started having contractions Friday in Los Angeles.

She tells KABC-TV her previous three children took hours to arrive, so she figured she had time to get to the hospital.

But they didn't make it far before they asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot. Erica says her husband delivered a healthy baby boy in the backseat.

The driver, Raymond Telles, says he managed to remain calm. He visited the family Monday and presented them with a gift: an Uber onesie.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) -- Flooding last week destroyed all the cash in the vault of a southeastern Wisconsin bank.

Fox River State Bank president Keith Polleck refused to disclose how much money was ruined, but said the Federal Reserve will have to replace every dollar.

Polleck told WISN-TV that the vault at the bank in Burlington, 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee, is water resistant but not waterproof. As the Fox River rose above flood stage, water flooded the bank, rising up to 21 inches (53 centimeters) deep inside the facility.

Now that the river is back below flood stage, restoration crews have started to clean up. Carpets have been ripped out. Drywall is being replaced. The bank's documents are drying, though most are backed up electronically.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood.

Pat Wall tells WCAU-TV that the bugs emerged Sunday night and have been invading her Bridesburg neighborhood ever since. She says the bugs were so thick residents couldn't see the ground.

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says crews will be out Tuesday investigating. He says a sewer inlet might be clogged with food and trash that can attract the bugs, which are also known to multiply in warmer weather.

In the meantime, residents say they're spraying their homes and stomping the bugs to keep them away.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PLYMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts farm is honoring Tom Brady with a corn maze designed in his image.

Sauchuk's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in the town of Plympton said Sunday that its 10th corn maze will feature the New England Patriots' star quarterback.

The maze will open Sept. 16. The design has been unveiled on the farm's Facebook page .

Boston.com reports the crops won't be fashioned into the shape of Brady until closer to the farm's opening day. Farm owner Scott Sauchuk plants and grows the corn, which he says is a 90- to 100-day process. A company will then spend one day chopping the corn into the desired shape.

Sauchuk says the decision was based on the Patriots' Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities in New York City say they rescued a drunken man who was dangling off a wrought-iron park fence with a spike driven through his leg.

The New York Post says the man was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan near the East River.

Police and firefighters got him down and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The man apparently was trying to take a short-cut through the locked park after getting out of a cab.

The fence was higher than rescuers' heads.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ARNOLD, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man says he was attacked by a raccoon as he worked on his car outside his home, and killed the animal with the only weapon he had: a hammer.

Dan Waldenville tells the Tribune Review he was underneath his Jeep on Monday when the seemingly rabid raccoon ran up and bit him on the head.

Patrolman John Carilli says he arrived to shoot the animal, only to see the hammer-wielding Waldenville in a standoff with it. The officer says the creature stood up on two legs to charge Waldenville, who whacked it about three times until it fell dead.

Waldenville says he felt compelled to kill the raccoon when he saw it heading for his neighbor's yard, where small children live.

Waldenville is undergoing treatment for rabies, though the animal's remains are being tested.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREENVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper.

Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University , about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of St. Louis. WGN-TV reports that Gertler found that Dudley's excited barking when they played together was waking up students at night.

Gertler says he noticed that Dudley didn't bark out loud during a game of fetch because he was winded from running back and forth. The 24-year-old says he slowly trained the dog to bark in a whisper. That means the pair can play in a much quieter way.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's not a tweet storm but a real storm.

The newest potentially dangerous swirl of hot air is a tropical storm in the Atlantic named Don.

And it's a total coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for the president of the United States.

Tropical storms and hurricanes are named several years in advance in a non-political way by an international committee of meteorologists. This is the second time there's been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic - 2011's Don fizzled out before it hit land.

"I hadn't even thought about that," said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006. "I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump."

The president goes by the full name Donald. The storm is the shortened name, not the longer one.

When he was called about the name Don for a storm, Mayfield chuckled and said it wasn't named after any of the meteorologists he knew. He had to be reminded that the president is named Donald.

National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed the name was not a political choice.

There's a long established international system to name storms. The World Meteorological Organization, part of the United Nations, has a committee in each storm basin that creates six lists of storm names for each ocean region. They rotate through six years so 2017's storm names are the same as those from 2011 and 2005. They include English, Spanish, French and Dutch names because those are the languages spoken in the storm basin, and they alternate between male and female names.

When a storm causes lots of damage, the meteorologists retire that name and come up with a new one to plug in the six-year cycle. In 2005, Hurricane Dennis raked much of the Florida panhandle and was retired along with Katrina, Rita, Stan and Wilma in that record year. Because Dennis was an English male name, the United States got to suggest another English male name. Mayfield said Don, like other names, wasn't chosen about anyone in specific.

It is unlikely that Don the storm will be retired. The hurricane center's forecast discussion calls the storm "small," ''not particularly well organized" and likely to dissipate in 72 hours. But storm watches and warnings were issued for Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.

Hurricanes have had names since 1951, mostly to distinguish different storms. The first two years involved military substitutes for letters, such as Alpha, Baker and Charlie. After two years, the system was switched to female names, and males were added in 1979. Eighty-two storm names have been retired, including last year's Matthew and Otto, with the most starting with the letter "I," as in Irene.

When Bill Clinton was president, there was a Hurricane Bill in 1997. In 1992, when George H.W. Bush was president, there were not enough storms to get to Georges, the seventh name on that year's list. The name Georges was retired after 1998, before George W. Bush became president.

This year was bound to put storm names under a political microscope. In the eastern Pacific the eighth name on this year's list is "Hilary."