Idaho man survives after falling into abandoned well

Sagle, Idaho -

A man is recovering after being rescued from an abandoned well in northwest Idaho.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that the man was walking with a friend through private land in Sagle before he accidentally fell into a water well Sunday. Officials estimate that the surface of the water was about 12 feet below ground level.

Emergency Medical Services Battalion Chief Jason Cordle says the man was able to climb out of the well with the help of responders who dropped a rope down the well and pulled him up.

The man suffered onset hypothermia, abrasions and lacerations to his arms and back. He was taken to Bonner General Health for treatment.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

