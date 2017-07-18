Search for Newman Lake man in Lake Pend Oreille called off

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for 67-year-old John Key in Lake Pend Oreille after the Kootenai County Sheriff's SONAR Team was unable to see the bottom of the lake.

Key went missing on July 2nd while returning to Bayview after a day on the lake. His unoccupied vessel was found idling in neutral with the engine running. Despite search efforts that included boats and a helicopter, Key was not found.

"Mr. Key presumably disappeared in over 1100 feet of water," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday. "A body in the water will usually sink to the bottom and is rarely recovered from those depths. A combination of the extreme depths, associated water pressure and cold temperatures make resurfacing of the victim highly unlikely."

“The search results are very disappointing, but given the depth of the lake in the Cedar Creek area, were not unexpected," Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said. "We were all hoping to provide closure for the family and find some answers on how the tragic event occurred.”