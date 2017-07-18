Woman dies after Moscow house fire

Moscow Police and firefighters say a woman died from apparent smoke inhalation after a house fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a house in the 1000 block of Camas Street. Responding units found heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters entered the house, they found a woman unresponsive on the couch. She was taken to Gitman Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The woman has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Moscow Police, Moscow Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Additional details were not immediately known on Tuesday.