Woman dies after Moscow house fire

Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region
SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.>>
17-year-old Spokane girl pulls gun on home intruder on the run from Spokane County deputies
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old north Spokane County girl protected herself and her home with her gun when a suspected car thief on the run from Spokane County deputies came into her house Monday morning. The incident originally started at around 5:00 a.m. when deputies spotted a stolen car in the Wandermere area.>>
Major Crimes investigate after two found dead in home explosion in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two people are dead after an explosion and fire at a home near E. Indiana and N. Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. Multiple neighbors in the area say they heard the explosion and called 911 when they saw the home on fire around 1:40am Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fully involved structure fire. As firefighters were fighting those flames, two bodies were located inside the home.>>
'I didn't want him back': Teen talks about tense moments scaring away wanted man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - 17-year-old Kimber Wood stepped up to a situation that would have paralyzed others. It's an unbelievable story that started as a pursuit with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies. They made a traffic stop in North Spokane County, but they driver they were stopping took off. Deputies spent hours looking for him, and we reported that on the Wake Up Show Monday morning.>>
Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month. White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.>>
House to vote on Trump's $1.6B border wall request next week
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are moving next week to fund President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request to begin construction of his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Aides said GOP leaders have decided to attach the money to a spending bill for the Defense Department and a handful of other agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs.>>
17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?>>
Woman dies after Moscow house fire
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police and firefighters say a woman died from apparent smoke inhalation after a house fire on Tuesday. The fire broke out in a house in the 1000 block of Camas Street. Responding units found heavy smoke coming from the home. When firefighters entered the house, they found a woman unresponsive on the couch. She was taken to Gitman Medical Center where she died from her injuries.>>
Search for Newman Lake man in Lake Pend Oreille called off
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office has called off the search for 67-year-old John Key in Lake Pend Oreille after the Kootenai County Sheriff's SONAR Team was unable to see the bottom of the lake. Key went missing on July 2nd while returning to Bayview after a day on the lake. His unoccupied vessel was found idling in neutral with the engine running. Despite search efforts that included boats and a helicopter, Key was not found.
Have you seen this missing Pend Oreille County man?
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wah. - The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Marty J. Lang picked up his dogs from a friend in Coeur d'Alene on Friday and hasn't been seen since.>>
Kyle Odom accepts deal for Coeur d'Alene pastor shooting
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man who had been wanted in Idaho for shooting a pastor when he was arrested for throwing items over the White House fence has accepted a plea deal that could keep his prison sentence under 25 years. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 31-year-old former Marine Kyle A. Odom pleaded guilty on Monday to felony aggravated battery with a felony firearm enhancement.>>
Officials try to figure out why roaches swarmed from manhole
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood. Pat Wall tells WCAU-TV that the bugs emerged Sunday night and have been invading her Bridesburg neighborhood ever since. She says the bugs were so thick residents couldn't see the ground.>>
What's next? Senate GOP scrambles after health care flop
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans are scrambling to pick up the pieces after their attempt to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law collapsed for a second time. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote to simply repeal Obama's health care law "sometime in the near future.">>
Idaho man survives after falling into abandoned well
A man is recovering after being rescued from an abandoned well in northwest Idaho. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that the man was walking with a friend through private land in Sagle before he accidentally fell into a water well Sunday. Officials estimate that the surface of the water was about 12 feet below ground level.>>
