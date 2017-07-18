17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training

A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?

Kaery Dudenhofer owns Kaery Concealed and heads the Spokane chapter of Well-Armed Woman. She trains families and women on how to use firearms safely and effectively.

“There’s a lot that parents can do to teach their kids about firearm safety and firearms,” she says.

The first thing you want to do is establish safety rules. Then, make sure your family has a protocol anytime you bring firearms out. For Kaery, it’s making sure the gun is unloaded, and doing so safely. She also says it’s important to go over what you teach your kids as regularly as possible.

As for the rest, Kaery recommends smaller classes or one-on-one training. She says you can either go to classes together as a family or go by yourself as parents and then teach your kids later.

There are some free safety classes offered by a variety of businesses in the Spokane area that you can sign up for. You will have to check the calendars:

Kaery Concealed: https://www.kaeryconcealed.com/copy-of-safety-selection-self-defen

Cabela’s: http://www.cabelas.com/stores/Idaho/Post_Falls/025.jsp

Sportsman’s Warehouse: https://storelocator.sportsmanswarehouse.com/event/?taskID=detail&siteZipCode=&siteNo=237

Spokane Rifle Club: http://www.spokanerifleclub.com/