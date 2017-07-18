Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Germany earlier this month.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump and Putin spoke during a world leaders' dinner at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.

The two had a formal meeting that lasted more than two hours earlier that day.

It was not immediately clear how long the informal conversation lasted or what was discussed.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused the Russian government of meddling in the 2016 election to help Trump win.

  • Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.

  • A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl.  At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss.  The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died. 

  • Huckleberry rakes causing controversy in the region

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A huckleberry controversy is trending on Facebook Monday after someone spotted a picker using a huckleberry rake, and called them out for damaging the plants. Huckleberry rakes look like buckets with metal or plastic pieces that strip the berries from the bush. But many pickers say they can do damage, and destroy the population of berries.

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho? “We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.

  • Protecting their turf: Huckleberry pickers know when they’ve struck purple gold

    LOON LAKE, Wash. - It’s huckleberry season in the Inland Northwest, and pickers are staking their territory. “You can take the huckleberry out of the mountains,” wrote ‘Asta Bowen in her 1998 handbook, The Huckleberry Book. “But you can’t take the mountains out of the huckleberry.”

