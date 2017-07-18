What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What are distracted driving laws like in Idaho?

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The crack down on distracted driving in Washington is a hot button issue, but what does this mean for the folks across the state line in Idaho?

“We do have our inattentive driving law which also encompasses careless and reckless driving and a sub category of that is our texting and driving law, you can't text while you're going down the road,” Lieutenant Chris Schenck with the Idaho State Police said.

So we went out to a busy intersection in Coeur d’Alene to check.

We set up at Northwest Boulevard around lunchtime right near the I-90 Westbound entrance.

Mostly every driver, with some exceptions, were off their phones and paying attention.

Which is good news, because Schenck says their primary goal is to make sure all drivers are safe.

“If you knew you were going to be in a crash today would you put your seat belt on,” Schenck said, “and that's going to help keep you safe and so that's what we want to do. Whatever it takes to keep people from getting into a crash and keep everyone safe on our roadways."

Scheneck added if you are caught texting and driving in Idaho you could face a fine up to $80.

If you are charged with inattentive driving you could face a higher fine and possibly jail time.

    •   