Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir.

From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top. The man who contacted us has an apartment that looks down on the camp, and he's not happy with what he's seeing.

We reached out to Code Enforcement about the issue. They say these people living in the camp are breaking the law. There are "No camping" signs posted nearby. So why not clear it out?

Because Code Enforcement can't get down to it.

People living in the camp scale the steep slopes and use ropes to pull up their bikes behind  them.

Here is the Spokane code enforcement link for the City Ordinances:

https://my.spokanecity.org/smc/?Chapter=10.08C

Link For Complaints:

https://my.spokanecity.org/neighborhoods/code-enforcement/

    •   