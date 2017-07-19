One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora

Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.

Chief Schaeffer says the preliminary investigation shows that the fire may have started as a cooking fire, and that there were flammable liquids involved, which contributed to the fast spread of the fire.

Firefighters say the house where the fire broke out was converted to apartments.

Aside from the man who jumped from the window, no other injuries were reported.

Previous coverage:

Spokane firefighters were called to a large house fire near Post and Nora in Spokane Tuesday night. The original call came in around 9:45 p.m.

Roads in the area were shut down Tuesday night while fire crews worked to put out the fire.

BREAKING: @SpokaneFire on scene of a fully involved house fire on the 1700 block of N. Post. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/DNVX1kLxxg — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) July 19, 2017

There is no word yet of any injuries related to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

As we learn more details we will update this story.