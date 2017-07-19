Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once

We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time.

"It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.

Early Monday morning, Champion walked outside to water his lawn when he noticed something was wrong.

"Both doors were wide open. So I immediately knew," Champion said.

Tom's Ford pick-up and his wife Kathy's Honda CR-V were nowhere to be seen. Tom, a Vietnam veteran, call 911 and reported the theft to sheriff's deputies, while Kathy got a hold of her credit card companies.

"She got online and immediately checked bank accounts and could see there was activity already. That fast," Tom said.

Tom says he's pretty sure he accidentally left one of the doors open when they went to bed on Sunday night and the thieves found the keys to the SUV and pickup in their center consoles.

"You're angry, you're surprise, you're shocked," Tom said.

Kathy went online and posted about the theft on Facebook, and the couple was amazed by the overwhelming support from people they didn't even know.

"Friends of friends of friends," Kathy said, "Everybody wanting to help."

Tom says he's confident deputies will find their vehicles, but for now all they can do is wait and hope.

"It only takes the once, and it's a tough lesson," Tom said.

Tom and Kathy have insurance and have a rental car so they are able to get around. As for their car keys, they say they will no longer keep them in their cars, even if they're in the garage.