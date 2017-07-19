Man's prosthetic leg helps save life after going overboard during fishing trip

Man's prosthetic leg helps save life after going overboard during fishing tripPosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Mother tries to smother 5-month old son at Tennessee hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to smother her son at a hospital. News outlets report 22-year-old Alexis Bagwell was arrested Monday after a Metro Nashville Police investigation found she tried to harm her son on two occasions while he was at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in January 2016.>>
Mother charged with murder after baby found dead in hot car
ATLANTA (AP) - Police near Atlanta have charged a mother with felony murder after they say she left her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car while she got her hair done at a salon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler also faces charges of child cruelty and concealing the death of Skylar Fowler on June 15.>>
Man's prosthetic leg helps save life after going overboard during fishing trip
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says his prosthetic leg helped save his life after he went overboard during a fishing trip. Adam Shannon, of Doylestown, says he was fishing on Dohner Lake near his home Monday evening when a seat on his boat broke, sending him into the water. Shannon's prosthetic leg came off as he went into the lake.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.>>
One person injured in Spokane house fire near Post and Nora
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Firefighters are expected to be on the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Post for the next few hours Tuesday night while they investigate and mop up a house fire there. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man jumped from a second story window to escape the flames just as firefighters arrived. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in stable condition.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
17-year-old who scared intruder triggers discussion of firearm training
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local 17-year-old girl is getting praise for scaring away a home intruder using her father’s gun. In an exclusive interview with KHQ on Monday, the teen says she was trained by her father. So how do you bring those lessons home?>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Protecting their turf: Huckleberry pickers know when they’ve struck purple gold
LOON LAKE, Wash. - It’s huckleberry season in the Inland Northwest, and pickers are staking their territory. “You can take the huckleberry out of the mountains,” wrote ‘Asta Bowen in her 1998 handbook, The Huckleberry Book. “But you can’t take the mountains out of the huckleberry.”>>
