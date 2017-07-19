Mother tries to smother 5-month old son at Tennessee hospital - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mother tries to smother 5-month old son at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to smother her son at a hospital.
    
News outlets report 22-year-old Alexis Bagwell was arrested Monday after a Metro Nashville Police investigation found she tried to harm her son on two occasions while he was at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in January 2016. Police say hospital staff became suspicious of Bagwell, who had brought 5-month-old Josiah in for reported seizure issues.
    
Josiah has been placed in foster care. Police say he is healthy. Bagwell is charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse in addition to the attempted murder charge. One of the charges is related to alleged abuse in October 2015 when Josiah was a patient.
    
It's unclear if Bagwell has a lawyer. She's being held on $100,000 bond.

