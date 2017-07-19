Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yard

Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yardPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October
2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October
LONDON (AP) - Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.>>
LONDON (AP) - Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.>>
Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine
Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine
FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (AP) - Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer. But Okaloosa Sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook that 32-year-old David Blackmon did just that on Sunday morning. The post says Blackmon called 911 to report a robbery in Fort Walton Beach. Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the center console.>>
FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (AP) - Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer. But Okaloosa Sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook that 32-year-old David Blackmon did just that on Sunday morning. The post says Blackmon called 911 to report a robbery in Fort Walton Beach. Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the center console.>>
Alleged burglar hog-tied on roadside after stealing cereal
Alleged burglar hog-tied on roadside after stealing cereal
CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers arrested an alleged burglar after a homeowner hog-tied him alongside a road about 45 miles east of Chehalis. Seattlepi.com reports police were called at early Monday to a home in Glenoma. Lewis County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dusty Breen says a homeowner reported that he found a stranger sitting at his kitchen table eating a bowl of cereal. Breen says when the homeowner entered the>>
CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers arrested an alleged burglar after a homeowner hog-tied him alongside a road about 45 miles east of Chehalis. Seattlepi.com reports police were called at early Monday to a home in Glenoma. Lewis County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dusty Breen says a homeowner reported that he found a stranger sitting at his kitchen table eating a bowl of cereal. Breen says when the homeowner entered the>>
Idaho professor fired after showing LGBT support on Facebook
Idaho professor fired after showing LGBT support on Facebook
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) - A former Brigham Young University-Idaho professor says she was fired after posting a critical view of the Mormon church's policies against same-sex couples on Facebook. Former political science professor and LDS church member Ruthie Robertson wrote a lengthy Facebook post in favor of equal rights for the LGBT community during Pride Month in June. According to Robertson, university administrators met with>>
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) - A former Brigham Young University-Idaho professor says she was fired after posting a critical view of the Mormon church's policies against same-sex couples on Facebook. Former political science professor and LDS church member Ruthie Robertson wrote a lengthy Facebook post in favor of equal rights for the LGBT community during Pride Month in June. According to Robertson, university administrators met with>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yard
Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yard
SAMSON, Ala. - Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard. Seago tells al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson after the family's pet Schnauzer started barking. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and Seago thought it could harm the family pet.>>
SAMSON, Ala. - Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard. Seago tells al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson after the family's pet Schnauzer started barking. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and Seago thought it could harm the family pet.>>
Mother tries to smother 5-month old son at Tennessee hospital
Mother tries to smother 5-month old son at Tennessee hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to smother her son at a hospital. News outlets report 22-year-old Alexis Bagwell was arrested Monday after a Metro Nashville Police investigation found she tried to harm her son on two occasions while he was at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in January 2016.>>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to smother her son at a hospital. News outlets report 22-year-old Alexis Bagwell was arrested Monday after a Metro Nashville Police investigation found she tried to harm her son on two occasions while he was at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in January 2016.>>
Mother charged with murder after baby found dead in hot car
Mother charged with murder after baby found dead in hot car
ATLANTA (AP) - Police near Atlanta have charged a mother with felony murder after they say she left her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car while she got her hair done at a salon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler also faces charges of child cruelty and concealing the death of Skylar Fowler on June 15.>>
ATLANTA (AP) - Police near Atlanta have charged a mother with felony murder after they say she left her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car while she got her hair done at a salon. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler also faces charges of child cruelty and concealing the death of Skylar Fowler on June 15.>>
Man's prosthetic leg helps save life after going overboard during fishing trip
Man's prosthetic leg helps save life after going overboard during fishing trip
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says his prosthetic leg helped save his life after he went overboard during a fishing trip. Adam Shannon, of Doylestown, says he was fishing on Dohner Lake near his home Monday evening when a seat on his boat broke, sending him into the water. Shannon's prosthetic leg came off as he went into the lake.>>
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man says his prosthetic leg helped save his life after he went overboard during a fishing trip. Adam Shannon, of Doylestown, says he was fishing on Dohner Lake near his home Monday evening when a seat on his boat broke, sending him into the water. Shannon's prosthetic leg came off as he went into the lake.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 18th.>>