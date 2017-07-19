Idaho professor fired after showing LGBT support on Facebook - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho professor fired after showing LGBT support on Facebook

REXBURG, Idaho -

(AP) - A former Brigham Young University-Idaho professor says she was fired after posting a critical view of the Mormon church's policies against same-sex couples on Facebook.

Former political science professor and LDS church member Ruthie Robertson wrote a lengthy Facebook post in favor of equal rights for the LGBT community during Pride Month in June.

According to Robertson, university administrators met with her to understand her views and hoped that she would reconsider her stance and take down the post. Robertson edited the post, but refused to delete it.

She taught her final class at the school's Rexburg campus last week.

University spokesman Brett Crandall told the Post Register that officials declined to comment and cited a "long-standing policy of not commenting on personnel matters."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/19/2017 9:50:58 AM (GMT -7:00)

