Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office Posse member dies in logging accident

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a 67-year-old Pinehurst man has died after being struck by a tree.

Deputies responded to a logging accident near Serenity Loop in Kingston Tuesday where they found Ronald Frank.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Frank was a Posse member with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, thanking him for his contributions to the county.

The post says that Frank was transported to Shoshone Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.