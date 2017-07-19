Child found in Illinois Idaho law enforcement call off search for missing boater may have been killed in 2013

(AP) - Idaho law enforcement has called off the search of a Washington boater who went missing in a lake.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Kootenai County Sheriff's used sonars to search for the body of 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington earlier this week. He was last seen July 2. Officials believe Key drowned while he was boating at Lake Pend Oreille in northwest Idaho.

Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that the search was called off after the sonar instruments were unable to see the bottom of the lake.

Friends reported Key missing after they found his boat in neutral with the engine still running. The lake's extreme depths, associated water pressure and cold temperatures may have contributed to Key's drowning.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

