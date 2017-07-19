WSDOT cameras catch hot air balloon landing next to Snohomish highway

WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish.

The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.

Crews deflated the balloon and packed it up. One of the passengers said they would definitely go again.