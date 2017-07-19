AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill it

AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill itPosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Spokane man becomes unlikely hero after downtown crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
Cops: Customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it. The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak 'n Shake restaurant "acting crazy," saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone. Police said he entered the kitchen while customers fled.>>
AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill it
WASHINGTON - A new poll finds that Americans overwhelmingly want both political parties to negotiate on health care. Only 13 percent support Republican moves to repeal "Obamacare" without a replacement. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that 8 in 10 said Republicans should approach Democrats with an offer to negotiate if their own overhaul fails.>>
WSDOT cameras catch hot air balloon landing next to Snohomish highway
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.>>
Facebook working on way to charge for reading news articles
NEW YORK - Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network. Facebook's head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, says the current plan is to require payments after reading 10 articles from a publisher through Facebook. Brown said at a conference in New York Tuesday that news organizations have been calling for subscription capabilities.>>
Police: Suspects use baby to rob victim in New Orleans hotel
NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (AP) - New Orleans police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say used a baby and a fake health problem to distract a victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator. WWL-TV reports that the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man holding an infant on June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man with the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.>>
Idaho law enforcement call off search for missing boater
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement has called off the search of a Washington boater who went missing in a lake. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Kootenai County Sheriff's used sonars to search for the body of 67-year-old John Key of Newman Lake, Washington earlier this week. He was last seen July 2. Officials believe Key drowned while he was boating at Lake Pend Oreille in northwest Idaho. Bonner County Sheriff's>>
Shoshone Co. Sheriff's Office Posse member dies in logging accident
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a 67-year-old Pinehurst man has died after being struck by a tree. Deputies responded to a logging accident near Serenity Loop in Kingston Tuesday where they found Ronald Frank. Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Frank was a Posse member with the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, thanking him for his contributions to the county. The post>>
World's plastic waste could bury Manhattan 2 miles deep
WASHINGTON - A cradle-to-grave study of global plastics finds industry has made more than 9 billion tons of plastic since 1950. The research shows there's enough left over to bury Manhattan under more than two miles of trash. Plastics don't break down like other man-made materials, so three-quarters of the stuff ends up as waste in landfills, littered on land and floating in oceans, lakes and rivers.>>
Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in. But the justices are leaving in place a lower court order that makes it easier for travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States. The high court acted Wednesday on the administration's appeal of last week's ruling by U.S. District>>
2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October
LONDON (AP) - Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.>>
