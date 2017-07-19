AP-NORC poll: Negotiate on 'Obamacare,' don't just kill it

A new poll finds that Americans overwhelmingly want both political parties to negotiate on health care. Only 13 percent support Republican moves to repeal "Obamacare" without a replacement.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that 8 in 10 said Republicans should approach Democrats with an offer to negotiate if their own overhaul fails.

Nearly 9 in 10 said Democrats should take Republicans up on such an offer.

The common ground seems to be this: Nearly everyone wants changes to Obama's law, while hardly anyone wants to see it simply abolished.

Overall 51 percent oppose the Republican health care plans in Congress, while 22 percent support them.

The poll was conducted as the GOP's plan floundered in the Senate during the past week.

