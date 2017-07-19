PHOTOS: Code enforcement cleans up nearly 6,000 pounds of debris in downtown

Nearly 6,000 pounds of debris was picked up from several downtown areas during the month of June, according to Spokane Police.

"Code Enforcement worked with SPD Downtown Precinct officers, City Street department, Geiger clean-up crews, and City Litter Team to clean up 5,820 pounds of debris," the Department said on Facebook.

More than half of that cam from under the Maple Street Bridge.

"Debris contained human waste and drug paraphernalia (mainly syringes)," according to SPD.

