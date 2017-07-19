British Columbia extends emergency as wildfires continue

British Columbia is extending a state of emergency for two more weeks as wildfires sweeping across the province's interior show no sign of slowing.

Premier John Horgan says his government's first priority is to support the more than 45,000 people displaced by the fires, which have so far torched more than 1,235 square miles (3,200 square kilometers) of land.

The state of emergency was set to expire Friday, and Horgan said Wednesday he regrets having to extend it.

