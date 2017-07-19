Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 19th

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) -- Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.

The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak 'n Shake restaurant "acting crazy," saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone.

Police say the 20-year-old man complained that the egg on his sandwich was runny and slimy and looked like spit.

He was in custody Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge. Police say he didn't have a gun.

Police posted on the department Facebook page tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction .

Police added in the post that they don't take special orders at "hotel SEPD."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.

But Okaloosa Sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook that 32-year-old David Blackmon did just that on Sunday morning.

The post says Blackmon called 911 to report a robbery in Fort Walton Beach. Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the center console.

The report says the deputy spotted some cocaine and a crack rock on the console and a crack pipe on the floorboard by the driver's side door.

Blackmon is charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence. He was released from jail on Tuesday, but records don't list a lawyer.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire lobsterman has joined an elite club after catching a rare blue lobster.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Greg Ward initially thought he had snagged an albino lobster when he examined his catch off the coast Monday where New Hampshire borders Maine. The Rye lobsterman quickly realized his hard-shell lobster was a unique blue and cream color.

The oft-cited odds of catching a blue lobster are 1 in 2 million. But no one knows for sure.

Ward says the lobster is unlike anything he's ever seen.

He gave the rare crustacean to the Seacoast Science Center in Rye to study and put on display.

Center aquarist Rob Royer says Ward's blue lobster will go on display in the "exotic" lobster tank once it acclimates to the water.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) -- Hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago said he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound (372-kilogram) animal he shot and killed in his front yard.

Seago told al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson last week after the family's pet schnauzer Cruiser started barking.

"Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement," Wade said. "It was not a good situation."

So the man got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim. It took three shots to drop the hog, Seago said, and he later weighed it on scales at a peanut company.

Seago told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to display the hog's stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend's property.

"It's so humid down here, it had to hang all night. I wouldn't trust the meat," he said.

Seago didn't have any regrets about killing the hog, which had tusklike teeth that were 6 inches (15 centimeters) long. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and hunters on private land can kill as many of them as they want under Alabama law.

"I didn't think twice about taking down this hog," Seago said. "I'd do it again tomorrow."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RACELAND, La. (AP) -- A fugitive who authorities say evaded capture since 2013 has been arrested after he flagged down a deputy in Louisiana.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 30-year-old Jansen Simon was walking down Louisiana Highway 182 on Sunday when he flagged down a deputy. Simon told the deputy he was traveling with his friends, but they had left him on the side of the road.

News outlets report the officer verified Simon's identity and took him into custody. In 2013, authorities say Simon struck another man with a hammer during an argument outside a bar. The man suffered a fractured skull.

Simon was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of contempt of court.

It's unclear if Simon has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man says his prosthetic leg helped save his life after he went overboard during a fishing trip.

Adam Shannon, of Doylestown, says he was fishing on Dohner Lake near his home Monday evening when a seat on his boat broke, sending him into the water.

Shannon's prosthetic leg came off as he went into the lake. The 45-year-old was able to use his prosthetic as a floatation device when it got trapped in his pants and filled with air.

Shannon called 911 for help, and his yelling attracted the attention of a family who lives nearby. Jeffrey and Matthew Krause grabbed their boat, paddled out to Shannon and tugged the man to shore.

Shannon tells the Akron Beacon Journal he doesn't know what would've happened without his leg.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - These buffalo have been roaming through a New Hampshire town.

Police in Gilford spent Tuesday afternoon corralling a herd of buffalo that got loose from a local farm. They say on Facebook the buffalo are "scared and running." They ask drivers not to approach the buffalo or blow their car horns.

The Bolduc Farm tells WMUR-TV nine of the buffalo have made it back. Police are still looking for a mother and two yearlings.

Robert Bolduc says the buffalo may have been startled by some construction work and found a weak spot in a fence.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high school principal was demoted after he had his math teachers do his son's middle school algebra assignments.

The Palm Beach Post reports former Lake Worth High School principal George Lockhart asked three teachers to do his son's online math assignments two years ago. He originally denied the allegation to district investigators, then said he requested help to better tutor his son. One teacher told investigators he did the homework out of respect for Lockhart.

Lockhart also didn't report some student suspensions to the district and violated other policies. He received a $21,000 pay cut and was reassigned.

Palm Beach Superintendent Robert Avossa said he didn't fire Lockhart because his "bad decisions" didn't outweigh the good he's done.

Lockhart's attorney, Fred Schwartz, said Avossa was "very fair."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTA (AP) - A notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn't after sparkly gems this time, police near Atlanta say.

Doris Payne, 86, was arrested at a Walmart store around 5 p.m. Monday and charged with shoplifting $86.22 worth of merchandise, according to a report from Chamblee police. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Payne was the subject of a 2013 documentary film, "The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne," that detailed her feats. In an interview with The Associated Press last year, she casually acknowledged, "I was a thief." She's well-known in fine-jewelry circles, and authorities say she has pocketed expensive jewels from stores around the world.

Her attorney, Drew Findling, noted that this case is different.

"This is a sharp contrast to all the cases in the past. We're not talking about high-end jewelry," he said. "We're talking about what an 86-year-old woman needs to survive on a day-to-day basis, food supplies and medical supplies."

The police report doesn't list the items that Payne allegedly tried to steal.

Findling said he's reviewed the police report but still needs to watch surveillance video footage to see what happened.

Payne's latest arrest came after a Walmart employee notified an off-duty police officer working security at the store that Payne visited the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments. She put some items in her shopping cart but hid others in her purse and a Walmart shopping bag, the employee said.

Payne then went to a register and paid for the items in her shopping cart but not the items in her shopping bag and purse, the employee said. When she tried to exit the store the employee and the off-duty officer stopped her.

When Payne was booked into the Chamblee jail, police discovered she was wearing an electronic ankle monitor because she was on probation from a prior arrest in DeKalb County. She pleaded guilty in March to a felony shoplifting charge after authorities said she tried to steal a $2,000 necklace from a Von Maur department store in December.

She bonded out of the Chamblee jail and was likely to be booked into the DeKalb County jail for charges of violating her probation, Findling said, adding that he'd like to get things cleared up as quickly as possible.

Payne was about 10 days shy of having the ankle monitor removed and had been complying with her probation before this arrest, Findling said.

Payne was raised in West Virginia and moved with her family to Ohio when she was a teenager.

Authorities have said she has used at least 22 aliases over the years and probably got away more often than she was caught, though she has done several stints in prison. The Jewelers' Security Alliance, an industry trade group, sent out bulletins as early as the 1970s warning about her.

Payne told the AP she was a child when a store owner let her try on watches and then forgot she had the jewelry on when he turned to wait on a white customer who had come in. She said she returned the watch but the episode made her realize that a simple distraction could make it easy to slip out with a fancy trinket in hand. Her career began in her 20s when she got the idea that she could support herself by lifting jewelry.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you thought your trips to the dentist were unbearable, just be glad you aren't this 538-pound grizzly.

An eight-person team of veterinarians knocked out Albert the Grizzly last week to give him a root canal and extract one of his teeth.

The veterinarians also ventured into the mouth of his buddy, Hank the Tiger, who had five root canals, which took more than three hours to complete. Both the creatures are from Lions, Tigers & Bears, a wildlife Sanctuary in Alpine, California.

The dental work on Hank took longer than expected and the team wasn't able to perform scheduled dental procedures on bobcats Mia and Clarence or Cassara the Leopard, according to a Facebook post from the sanctuary

Both Hank and Albert are in "excellent" health following their surgeries, the sanctuary wrote in the post.

Lions, Tigers & Bears wildlife sanctuary is accepting donations to offset the cost of the dental procedures.

