Lawmakers: Man charged in wife death shouldn't work for VA

SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A baby and his parents, along with another driver, are all recovering after a horrific crash downtown. It happened near Sprague and Division just before 10 Sunday night. The family's van was hit by a driver witnesses claim was going "50 to 60 miles per hour." They were all injured but expected to be okay, and a big reason why is an unlikely hero.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you think you’ve seen more spiders this summer, you’re not wrong. They’re a lot more active this year, according to pest control experts. Raymond Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control says there’s a lot more for them to eat. That’s because the moisture in the spring and the heat up has made a lot of these other insects, like earwigs and crickets, a lot more active.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you think you’ve seen more spiders this summer, you’re not wrong. They’re a lot more active this year, according to pest control experts. Raymond Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control says there’s a lot more for them to eat. That’s because the moisture in the spring and the heat up has made a lot of these other insects, like earwigs and crickets, a lot more active.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Wednesday that a trail camera captured a picture of a 3 ½ year old grizzly in the Big Belt Mountains west of White Sulphur Springs sometime this summer. Last month, two grizzlies were killed after preying on livestock near Stanford, east of Great Falls. There are approximately 1,000 bears>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Wednesday that a trail camera captured a picture of a 3 ½ year old grizzly in the Big Belt Mountains west of White Sulphur Springs sometime this summer. Last month, two grizzlies were killed after preying on livestock near Stanford, east of Great Falls. There are approximately 1,000 bears>>
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says troopers have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man who was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 405 Monday. KOMO-TV reports Trooper Rick Johnson said detectives identified the suspected driver, an 18-year-old man, and that he turned himself in Tuesday. Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland.>>
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says troopers have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man who was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 405 Monday. KOMO-TV reports Trooper Rick Johnson said detectives identified the suspected driver, an 18-year-old man, and that he turned himself in Tuesday. Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland.>>
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man after authorities say he hit his young son in the head several times with a hammer. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ramel Shabal Daye is jailed under a $1 million bond for attempted first-degree murder.>>
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man after authorities say he hit his young son in the head several times with a hammer. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ramel Shabal Daye is jailed under a $1 million bond for attempted first-degree murder.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the people found dead inside a Spokane Valley home on Sipple Road early Tuesday morning. The report says the woman died from a gunshot to the head. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Joy Kihara. Her manner of death was listed as homicide.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the people found dead inside a Spokane Valley home on Sipple Road early Tuesday morning. The report says the woman died from a gunshot to the head. The woman was identified as 67-year-old Joy Kihara. Her manner of death was listed as homicide.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista was sold for $5.3 billion to a Canadian company named Hydro One. The deal was announced on Wednesday and according to a statement released by Avista, they will keep their corporate headquarters in Spokane and will operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista was sold for $5.3 billion to a Canadian company named Hydro One. The deal was announced on Wednesday and according to a statement released by Avista, they will keep their corporate headquarters in Spokane and will operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Washington lawmakers are criticizing the Department of Veterans Affairs for continuing to employ a Spokane man who last week was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his wife. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., expressed concern that 43-year-old Dwayne Thurman remains on the payroll at the VA Homeless Outreach Center in downtown Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Washington lawmakers are criticizing the Department of Veterans Affairs for continuing to employ a Spokane man who last week was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his wife. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., expressed concern that 43-year-old Dwayne Thurman remains on the payroll at the VA Homeless Outreach Center in downtown Spokane.>>
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) -British Columbia is extending a state of emergency for two more weeks as wildfires sweeping across the province's interior show no sign of slowing. Premier John Horgan says his government's first priority is to support the more than 45,000 people displaced by the fires, which have so far torched more than 1,235 square miles (3,200 square kilometers) of land.>>
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) -British Columbia is extending a state of emergency for two more weeks as wildfires sweeping across the province's interior show no sign of slowing. Premier John Horgan says his government's first priority is to support the more than 45,000 people displaced by the fires, which have so far torched more than 1,235 square miles (3,200 square kilometers) of land.>>