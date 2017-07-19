Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.

33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

The FBI says Storlie has previously resided in Deer Lodge, Montana, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.

He is white, 5'9" to 5'10", 195 to 235 pounds with brown hair.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.