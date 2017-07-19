Person found during Spokane Valley house fire was shot in the head

Person found during Spokane Valley house fire was shot in the he - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the people found dead inside a Spokane Valley home on Sipple Road early Tuesday morning. The report says the woman died from a gunshot to the head.

The woman was identified as 67-year-old Joy Kihara. Her manner of death was listed as homicide. 

The second person found inside the house by firefighters around 1:40 a.m. has not been identified as of Wednesday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

