Man arrested in death of man who fell from window on I-405

(AP) - The Washington State Patrol says troopers have arrested a man in connection with the death of another man who was ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 405 Monday.

KOMO-TV reports Trooper Rick Johnson said detectives identified the suspected driver, an 18-year-old man, and that he turned himself in Tuesday.

Johnson says authorities received a call at 3:40 a.m. Monday about a BMW driving erratically in Kirkland. The caller reported that someone appeared to be hanging out a sunroof, although it was later determined to be a passenger window, and that when the car hit a guardrail, the person fell out.

Johnson says investigators found the BMW stopped initially to check on the teen. The person then ran back to the car and fled.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 18-year-old Sidney Jahn.

