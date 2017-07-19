Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified

The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3.

Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014. Prior to her time as a Spokane Police Officer, Officer Scott was an SPD Reserve Officer for nearly a year. Officer Scott received a letter of commendation from an AMR supervisor in June of 2016. Officer Scott graduated from the Criminal Justice program at Spokane Community College.

Officer Caleb Martin was hired was by the Spokane Police Department in July of 2016. Officer Martin graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and has worked patrol since graduation. Officer Martin studied at Maricopa Community College and Spokane Community College.