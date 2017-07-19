Moscow man arrested for armed robbery, police search for more victims

The Moscow Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a man recently arrested for armed robbery.

On Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Baker Street for a reported robbery. When officers arrived they spoke with two victims, and a person identified as the suspect who was still at the house. All three people were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

During the interviews it was determined that 27-year-old Moscow resident Oludele L.A. Oladoja, Jr., had entered the home of the two victims, who he knew. While Oladoja was in the house a fight broke out. During the fight Oladoja brandished a firearm, threatened the victims, and demanded money from one of the victims. Oladoja was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of battery and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Latah County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or who has had similar interactions with Oladoja to contact them at 208-883-7054.