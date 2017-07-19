Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICUPosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors
Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.>>
The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016
KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.>>
Avista sold to Canadian company Hydro One for $5.3 billion
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista was sold for $5.3 billion to a Canadian company named Hydro One. The deal was announced on Wednesday and according to a statement released by Avista, they will keep their corporate headquarters in Spokane and will operate as a stand-alone utility in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.>>
Otis Orchards couple gets two cars stolen at once
We often cover stolen car stories, but this one was unique. A couple living in Otis Orchards had not one but two cars stolen from right out of their garage at the same time. "It was just mind boggling that both vehicles are gone," said Tom Champion.>>
A mother's warning after her newborn died of meningitis: 'Don’t let anyone kiss your baby'
IOWA CITY, Iowa - An 18-day-old Iowa baby died Tuesday morning, and the mother is warning other parents about the virus that killed her baby girl. At one week old, doctors believe Mariana Sifrit contracted a deadly form of meningitis from a kiss. The mother, Nicole Sifrit, posted on Facebook that Mariana had died.>>
Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.>>
Photography program helps veterans struggling with PTSD
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saluting the brave. Struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been well documented for those returning from combat. What isn't as well known are the programs available to help struggling veterans. One such local program was created using the power of photography to help bring them out of their darkness.>>
Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.>>
Sheriff's deputy convicted of smuggling in fishing scheme
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - A former Massachusetts sheriff's deputy has been convicted of helping a fishing mogul known as "The Codfather" smuggle profits out of the country. A federal jury in Boston found 47-year-old Antonio Freitas guilty Wednesday of charges of bulk cash smuggling and structuring the export of U.S. currency. The former Bristol County sheriff's deputy will be sentenced in October. Prosecutors say Carlos Rafael, who>>
City of Coeur d'Alene hopes chip seal program will help with pot holes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With gravel scattered all over the ground, it may look like you’re driving on a back road somewhere off the beaten path. But, your eyes don’t deceive you. The city is using their program “chip seal” to lengthen the life of Government Way and several other residential roads.>>
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
Moscow man arrested for armed robbery, police search for more victims
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department is asking for the public's help regarding a man recently arrested for armed robbery. On Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Baker Street for a reported robbery. When officers arrived they spoke with two victims, and a person identified as the suspect who was still at the house.>>
State Patrol trooper sideswiped during traffic stop
REARDAN, Wash. - Trooper Jeff Sevigney reported Wednesday that a Washington State Patrol vehicle was sideswiped during a traffic stop. It happened about 7 miles west of Reardan, eastbound on Highway 2. Luckily Sevigney says the trooper was shaken up, but uninjured.>>
Pest control experts say spiders are more active this year
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you think you’ve seen more spiders this summer, you’re not wrong. They’re a lot more active this year, according to pest control experts. Raymond Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control says there’s a lot more for them to eat. That’s because the moisture in the spring and the heat up has made a lot of these other insects, like earwigs and crickets, a lot more active.>>
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
