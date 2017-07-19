Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to I - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

Posted: Updated:
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma.

Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart.

According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one of the nurses at Holy Family mentioned that they saw the baby's father punch a scale next to the baby's head while he was in the Holy Family ER.

Spokane Police Officers say when they arrived at the Sacred Heart ICU, the father was immediately hostile and began to video tape them on his cell phone. According to court documents, the officers advised the father of his rights and told him they were recording the conversation.

According to court documents, the father told officers that the night before, he had given the baby his nighttime feeding and the mother went to bed because she was tired. The father said the baby was crying when he woke up the next morning, and was straining to defecate. He told officers he held the baby while the mother made him a bottle. She then took him into their bedroom to feed him. The father told officers that moments later, she was screaming. He told them that he ran into the room and saw that the baby was not breathing and its eyes rolled back into its head. The father told officers he began to shake the baby fairly hard at the time to revive him. He told officers that it caused the baby to start breathing again and the couple jostled the baby a few times on the way to the hospital to revive him again.

Court documents say the officers told the father that the baby's rigid body, eyes rolling,  breath stoppage, and brain injuries were consistent with a violent trauma to the brain. The father told the officers he had no idea how the baby would have an injured brain, denying anything more than shaking him to revive him.

Officers say the mother told much of the same story, except she told them that when she made the bottle for the baby, she could not see the father holding the child the entire time. Court documents say she also told officers that the father never shook the baby, and that instead she moved the baby's arms and legs in a fast manner to revive it.  

Doctors say the baby is showing a subdural hemorrhage on the right side of the brain, and significant retinal hemorrhages in both eyes , with the retina almost detached from the brain.

Doctors will be doing a complete body scan of the baby Thursday to determine if there are any other injuries.

Doctors say the baby will likely be impaired the rest of its life, and will most likely have vision problems.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Homeless camp near Kendall Yards upsets neighbors

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:33:37 GMT

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>

    Following up on a Facebook message we received brought us to the banks of the Spokane River, where a makeshift homeless camp is causing quite a stir. From the south bank of the river, Kendall Yards is quite a site. The multi-million-dollar properties are part of a downtown revitalization project, but don't look down. A picture sent to KHQ's Facebook page Tuesday shows a makeshift homeless shelter about 100 feet down from the top.

    >>

  • The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016

    The top 10 most stolen cars in Washington for 2016

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-07-19 04:58:19 GMT

    KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

    >>

    KHQ.com - The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual "Hot Wheels" report this week, which identifies the ten most stolen vehicles in the United States, and state by state. The report examines vehicle theft data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the vehicle make, model and model year most reported stolen in 2016.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder

    Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:46:00 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.

    >>

  • Photography program helps veterans struggling with PTSD

    Photography program helps veterans struggling with PTSD

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:58:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Saluting the brave.  Struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been well documented for those returning from combat.  What isn't as well known are the programs available to help struggling veterans.  One such local program was created using the power of photography to help bring them out of their darkness. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Saluting the brave.  Struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been well documented for those returning from combat.  What isn't as well known are the programs available to help struggling veterans.  One such local program was created using the power of photography to help bring them out of their darkness. 

    >>

  • Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor

    Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:48:36 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week. In a statement late Wednesday, doctors reveal that McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer.

    >>
    •   