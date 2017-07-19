City of Coeur d'Alene hopes chip seal program will help with pot holes

With gravel scattered all over the ground, it may look like you’re driving on a back road somewhere off the beaten path.

But, your eyes don’t deceive you.

The city is using their program “chip seal” to lengthen the life of Government Way and several other residential roads.

"For the first time on a major arterial which is Government Way,” Sam Taylor, the Deputy City Administrator for the City of Coeur d’Alene said.

The city is hoping that this will cut down on the number of potholes.

“If we can get a chip seal laid down prior to that water infiltration on a roadway that is good for chip seal. It's going to help us prevent those pot holes in the first place,” Taylor said.

Taylor says this is the second year of the chip seal program.

Most of the work has already taken place by crews layering a coat of oil over the road. Then they add rocks to hold in place, and then layer another coat of oil to shield the rocks.

When cars drive over the rock sandwich, they’ll squeeze into where potholes form, which will lessen the need and headache of construction traffic.

“What we can do with a chip seal program is reduce the cost rather than overlaying all the time, and if we can get to a roadway early enough, we can save 20 percent of the cost,” Taylor said.

Taylor says the last coat of oil on the road will happen in about a week.

As always, if you see crews working, slow down and give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.