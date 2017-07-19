Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off i - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.

On Monday, just before 5 a.m., Spokane County deputies responded to help fire crews with a welfare check in the 500 block of W. Bellwood Drive in north Spokane County.

When Deputy Hairston arrived he learned firefighters had contacted three people in a vehicle. All three people, two men and a woman, were awake and the male driver said they were trying to find a place to sleep and did not need assistance. Fire crews did not know whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but it was possible. 

Deputy Hairston located a black Nissan Pathfinder exiting the parking lot onto Bellwood Drive, and drive out of sight. He notified Deputy Kravtsov of what was going on and Kravtsov said he saw two people jump out of the Nissan a short time later. 

In the area of Hastings and Normandie, Deputy Hairston located the Pathfinder again. It was speeding and the driver was swerving back and forth across both lanes. Hairston and Deputy Miller attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver didn't pull over. When he turned west on W. Austin Rd. from N. Dartford Dr, Deputy Miller conducted a successful PIT maneuver, but as Deputy Hairston moved in to block his escape route, the driver accelerated directly toward the deputy's patrol car before swerving off the road and into a field.

The abandoned vehicle was located a short time later in a wooded area near the 300 block of W. Austin. A check of the vehicles VIN showed the vehicle was stolen. A K9 track for the driver was unsuccessful. 

As the Nissan was being towed, deputies learned of a burglary in progress in the 4800 block of N. Hazard Rd. Deputies quickly responded and learned the description of the burglary suspect matched the description of the fleeing driver. Deputies spoke with Kimber Wood and learned the man stole an ATV and left the area. They believe the burglary suspect and the reckless driver are the same person but are still looking for him.

The suspect faces charges of Possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding law enforcement, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of malicious mischief.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10093044.  

