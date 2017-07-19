Family injured in car crash reunites with rescuer who saved baby

Cora Rose's life turned upside down after she and her family were in a terrible crash Sunday night at the intersection of Division and Sprague.

Court documents show the driver who caused the accident, Tomika Smith, had several beers and smoked marijuana just hours before slamming into Rose's van at 50 to 60 miles per hour.

“We were in the middle of trying to pick ourselves back up,” said Rose. “And I feel like every time we start to build ourselves back up something pushes us down and this time it was her fault, her choices, and nothing is going to be able to take that away.”

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt including Rose's 7-month-old son, Dante.

“He is doing pretty good,” said Rose. “He's got some aches and pains still. He had that liver laceration and multiple broken ribs but he's healing up well.”

And that’s thanks to whom many are calling a hero: Josh Tangehahl.

Tangehahl is the man who was recorded on cell phone video hoisting Dante to safety, and this is his story of redemption.

Tangehahl got out of prison just three months ago after serving 17 years for manslaughter. But Rose could care less about his past.

“Before I go home I want to reach out to him,” said Rose, who didn’t have to do that because Tangehahl showed up to the Sacred Heart to surprise her.

“I know she's not from here,” said Tangehahl. “So we just wanted to give her our support and let her know if she needed anything that we'd be there for her.”

Tangehahl doesn't want to take any credit, nor does he call himself a hero. He just wanted to say check on Rose and look into the eyes of the boy he pulled to safety.

And even though Dante won't remember the hospital room visit, he got to hold the hand of his guardian angle.

You can learn more about Rose and Dante’s story on her GoFundMe page.

The family says their insurance will only cover a part of the medical bills and cost from the crash.