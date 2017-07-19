Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disapp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly.

July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon. After a long day of yard work, the Delaneys called it a day and went to bed. Then they got an unexpected wake up call when a stranger started ringing their doorbell dozens of times.

"We didn't hear the doorbell ringing. We were woken up about 4:45 by our youngest son saying, 'Mom some lady is ringing our doorbell.'"

Half awake, Julie and her husband and sons walked outside to a cloud of smoke. The fire started spreading under the fresh mulch that was laid down just hours before.

"We see the fire, we see the smoke and we see our neighbor coming out of their house at the same time," Julie said.

With garden hoses in hand and sprinklers being turned on, Julie and her family and neighbors started to tackle the fire on their own by spraying down the mulched area. It took them about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

The mystery woman who warned them vanished as quickly as she had appeared.

"She said, 'I was on my way to the gym and I was going to call the fire department.' And that's the last thing I remember her saying." When Julie turned around to say thank you, the woman was gone, and now Julie wants to find her.

"Had she not been paying attention, had it been another 15 minutes one way or the other... It could have been a different situation," Julie said.

The cause of the fire is not known as of Wednesday.

