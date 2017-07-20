One woman dead after mobile home fire in Elk

One woman dead after mobile home fire in ElkPosted: Updated:
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
Longer lines at Washington DOL for enhanced licenses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Upgrading your Washington state ID at the Department of Licensing is becoming more time consuming. "There had been a computer delay earlier," said one DOL customer named Lyle. Instead of leaving, he decided to wait. Lyle had already been waiting for about two hours until his number was called.>>
WATCH: Bear rides motorcycle in Russia
RUSSIA - Drivers in northern Russia got quite a show when two bikers decided to take their motorcycle for a ride. this was no ordinary cruise as the duo had a live bear riding with them in their sidecar. the very well-trained bear named Tim sat calmly in his seat while even waving at cars and folks passing by. the bikers and their 250-pound bear, are actually part of a traveling circus run by the local bike club that regularly makes appearances.>>
One woman dead after mobile home fire in Elk
ELK, Wash. - One woman is dead after an early morning mobile home fire in Elk, Washington. Firefighters responded to the fire in the heavily wooded area to find the home engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home when the flames broke out. Crews say they were alerted by smoke detectors,>>
OJ Simpson draws world attention in plea for freedom
LOVELOCK, Nev. - Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.>>
Spokane police officer helps save man who jumped from window to escape fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - When flames swallowed a home in north central Spokane Tuesday night, firefighters and police got there as soon as they could. The good news is everyone got out safely, but it wasn't easy. We spoke with one Spokane Police Officer who became a hero in the blink of an eye. Corporal Ron Van Tassel was first on the scene before firefighters even got to the scene near Post and Nora.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, July 19th.>>
Family injured in car crash reunites with rescuer who saved baby
Cora Rose's life turned upside down after she and her family were in a terrible crash Sunday night at the intersection of Division and Sprague. Court documents show the driver who caused the accident, Tomika Smith, had several beers and smoked marijuana just hours before slamming into Rose's van at 50 to 60 miles per hour.>>
Longer lines at Washington DOL for enhanced licenses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Upgrading your Washington state ID at the Department of Licensing is becoming more time consuming. "There had been a computer delay earlier," said one DOL customer named Lyle. Instead of leaving, he decided to wait. Lyle had already been waiting for about two hours until his number was called.>>
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
Is your home more likely to burn down in a fire?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare, but some houses are more at risk of going up in a blaze than others. While firefighters were mopping up a house fire near Nora Avenue and Post Street in Spokane Tuesday night, Chief Brian Schaeffer was telling reporters that the home was balloon frame constructed.>>
Deputies offer more details about what led to teen scaring off intruder
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday we told you about Kimber Wood, a 17-year-old girl who used her dad's gun to scare off a wanted man who broke into her house. Now deputies are releasing more details about what happened that morning, as they continue to search for the man who escaped arrest on an ATV.>>
