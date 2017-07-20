One woman dead after mobile home fire in Elk

One woman is dead after an early morning mobile home fire in Elk, Washington.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the heavily wooded area to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews responded with water tenders due to lack of hydrants in the area.

Two people were inside the home when the flames broke out. Smoke detectors alerted the occupants and we're told the homeowner and a neighbor tried to rescue a woman from the home, but were unsuccessful.

The fire has been extinguished and crews remain on scene investigating.