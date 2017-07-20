WATCH: Bear rides motorcycle in Russia

Drivers in northern Russia got quite a show when two bikers decided to take their motorcycle for a ride.



This was no ordinary cruise as the duo had a live bear riding with them in their sidecar.



The very well-trained bear named Tim sat calmly in his seat while even waving at cars and folks passing by. The bikers and their 250-pound bear, are actually part of a traveling circus run by the local bike club that regularly makes appearances.