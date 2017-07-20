WATCH: Bear rides motorcycle in Russia - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Bear rides motorcycle in Russia

RUSSIA -

Drivers in northern Russia got quite a show when two bikers decided to take their motorcycle for a ride.

This was no ordinary cruise as the duo had a live bear riding with them in their sidecar. 

The very well-trained bear named Tim sat calmly in his seat while even waving at cars and folks passing by. The bikers and their 250-pound bear, are actually part of a traveling circus run by the local bike club that regularly makes appearances. 

