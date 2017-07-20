PHOTOS: McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it deliv - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: McDonald's adds Big Mac onesie, sweats to items it delivers

OAK BROOK, Ill. -

With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a picnic blanket dotted with McDonald's items.

The items can be had for free while they last for customers in select cities who order McDonald's delivery from participating restaurants on Wednesday.

McDonald's joins KFC, which recently released its own fast-food apparel. KFC's chicken-themed line consists of socks, shirts and accessories, including a "finger-lickin' good" necklace.

