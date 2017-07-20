Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner.

Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Bennington long struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He recently lost a close friend in Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died by suicide in May. Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral. Today is Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Bennington is survived by his six children

