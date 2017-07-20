Two 16-year-old boys arrested for thousands of dollars worth of damage in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Officers say several homes under construction in the Forest Ridge Park area were damaged, including broken windows, drywall and park equipment. Damages have already been estimated to be several thousand dollars, but that total may increase.

Alert citizens were able to give responding officers vital information that helped them identify and arrest two 16-year-old boys. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles, but both have been charged with 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief.

"Without the assistance of citizens reporting their observations, solving this case and holding the individuals accountable would not have been possible," SPD said in a press release. "This is another great example of citizens being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Police Department."

SPD is asking anyone with additional information on the incident, or any additional victims, to please contact crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case # 2017-20139332.