Two 16-year-old boys arrested for thousands of dollars worth of damage in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

Officers say several homes under construction in the Forest Ridge Park area were damaged, including broken windows, drywall and park equipment. Damages have already been estimated to be several thousand dollars, but that total may increase. 

Alert citizens were able to give responding officers vital information that helped them identify and arrest two 16-year-old boys. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles, but both have been charged with 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief. 

"Without the assistance of citizens reporting their observations, solving this case and holding the individuals accountable would not have been possible," SPD said in a press release. "This is another great example of citizens being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Police Department."

SPD is asking anyone with additional information on the incident, or any additional victims, to please contact crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case # 2017-20139332. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.  Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.  Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  Officers say several homes under construction in the Forest Ridge Park area were damaged, including broken windows, drywall and park equipment. Damages have already been estimated to be several thousand dollars, but that total may increase. 

