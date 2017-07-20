A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky

Posted: Updated:
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -

Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.

But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair.

Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.

An address on the package shows it originally belonged to Jim Williams, who lives 170 miles (270 kilometers) away in Myakka City.

Williams said Thursday he bought some pigs at a fair earlier in the year. He gave some of the meat away, but has no idea how any of it ended up on the Adairs' roof.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:24:22 GMT
    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICUCourt docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>

  • Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:57:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky

    A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:52:34 GMT

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.

    >>

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.

    >>

  • Two 16-year-old boys arrested for thousands of dollars worth of damage in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Two 16-year-old boys arrested for thousands of dollars worth of damage in Eagle Ridge neighborhood

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:23:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two teenagers they believed caused extensive damage to multiple homes in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  Officers say several homes under construction in the Forest Ridge Park area were damaged, including broken windows, drywall and park equipment. Damages have already been estimated to be several thousand dollars, but that total may increase. 

    >>

  • O.J. Simpson will be released on parole in October after serving 9 years behind bars for Nevada armed robbery

    O.J. Simpson will be released on parole in October after serving 9 years behind bars for Nevada armed robbery

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:04:22 GMT

    LOVELOCK, Nev. - O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas. A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

    >>

    LOVELOCK, Nev. - O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas. A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

    >>
    •   