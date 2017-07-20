Car tied to Latah County homicide recovered near Canadian border - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Car tied to Latah County homicide recovered near Canadian border; Search for suspects continues

Posted: Updated:
Keagan Tennant (Left) and Matthew McKetta (Right) Keagan Tennant (Left) and Matthew McKetta (Right)
MOSCOW -

UPDATE: Friday, July 21, 2017 2:00 p.m.

The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Office says the car was recovered near Curlew, which is about 4 1/2 hours and 212 miles away from where the murder took place. 

Curlew is just over 10 miles away from the Canadian border. 

So far there has been no sign of the two suspects. The Sheriff's Office says the Border Patrol is assisting in the search for the two suspects. 

We'll update this story as soon as additional information is confirmed. 

UPDATE: Friday, July 21, 2017

The Latah County Sheriff's Office officially identified the 18-year-old boy found murdered earlier this week as Timothy Jacob Reeves from Pullman, Washington. 

The Sheriff's Office also said arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew J. McKetta. 

Charges for Keagan Tennant include: involuntary manslaughter; attempted murder in the first degree; principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies. Tennant is being charged as an adult based on Idaho Code Section 20-509.

Charges for Matthew McKetta include: principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies. 

Previous Coverage:

Update: Pullman Police have confirmed that Keagan Tennant is the adopted son of Pullman Police Commander Chris Tennant. Pullman Police say that Commander Tennant has not been in regular contact with Keagan, but it actively assisting investigators attempting to locate Keagan so he can be taken into custody. 

________

Previous Coverage: The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. 

Details are limited on the investigation, but the homicide allegedly took place in a wooded area and not at a home, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The paper says the Sheriff told them the victim was a man and was found by law enforcement on Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not yet been released. 

A news release put out by the Latah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday says they are looking for two suspects they believed are armed and dangerous. Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho license plates IBX8758. Deputies say the car was taken during a carjacking Wednesday night in Moscow. 

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who may see Tennant and/or McKetta to NOT approach them and call 911 immediately. 

If anyone has information relating to either of these individuals, contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 882-2216.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:16:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:10:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Car tied to Latah County homicide recovered near Canadian border; Search for suspects continues

    Car tied to Latah County homicide recovered near Canadian border; Search for suspects continues

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:28:24 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.

    >>

  • New Jersey becomes 3rd state to raise smoking age to 21

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:58:14 GMT

    TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has become the third state to raise its smoking age to 21. Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed into law Friday a measure that raises the age from 19. Hawaii and California are the only other states where the smoking age is 21.

    >>

    TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has become the third state to raise its smoking age to 21. Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed into law Friday a measure that raises the age from 19. Hawaii and California are the only other states where the smoking age is 21.

    >>

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary; Sarah Sanders announced as replacement

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:54:02 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup. Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup. Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

    >>
    •   