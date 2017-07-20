Latah County homicide victim identified; Search for two suspects - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Latah County homicide victim identified; Search for two suspects continues

Posted: Updated:
Keagan Tennant (Left) and Matthew McKetta (Right) Keagan Tennant (Left) and Matthew McKetta (Right)
MOSCOW -

UPDATE: Friday, July 21, 2017

The Latah County Sheriff's Office officially identified the 18-year-old boy found murdered earlier this week as Timothy Jacob Reeves from Pullman, Washington. 

The Sheriff's Office also said arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew J. McKetta. 

Charges for Keagan Tennant include: involuntary manslaughter; attempted murder in the first degree; principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies. Tennant is being charged as an adult based on Idaho Code Section 20-509.

Charges for Matthew McKetta include: principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies. 

Previous Coverage:

Update: Pullman Police have confirmed that Keagan Tennant is the adopted son of Pullman Police Commander Chris Tennant. Pullman Police say that Commander Tennant has not been in regular contact with Keagan, but it actively assisting investigators attempting to locate Keagan so he can be taken into custody. 

________

Previous Coverage: The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. 

Details are limited on the investigation, but the homicide allegedly took place in a wooded area and not at a home, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The paper says the Sheriff told them the victim was a man and was found by law enforcement on Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not yet been released. 

A news release put out by the Latah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday says they are looking for two suspects they believed are armed and dangerous. Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho license plates IBX8758. Deputies say the car was taken during a carjacking Wednesday night in Moscow. 

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who may see Tennant and/or McKetta to NOT approach them and call 911 immediately. 

If anyone has information relating to either of these individuals, contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 882-2216.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:16:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:44:54 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Latah County homicide victim identified; Search for two suspects continues

    Latah County homicide victim identified; Search for two suspects continues

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:34 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:34:23 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office officially identified the 18-year-old boy found murdered earlier this week as Timothy Jacob Reeves from Pullman, Washington. The Sheriff's Office also said arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew J. McKetta. 

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office officially identified the 18-year-old boy found murdered earlier this week as Timothy Jacob Reeves from Pullman, Washington. The Sheriff's Office also said arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew J. McKetta. 

    >>

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:10:03 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

    >>

  • U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:10:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    >>
    •   