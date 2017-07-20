Latah County homicide victim identified; Search for two suspects continues

UPDATE: Friday, July 21, 2017

The Latah County Sheriff's Office officially identified the 18-year-old boy found murdered earlier this week as Timothy Jacob Reeves from Pullman, Washington.

The Sheriff's Office also said arrest warrants have been issued for 17-year-old Keagan Tennant and 18-year-old Matthew J. McKetta.

Charges for Keagan Tennant include: involuntary manslaughter; attempted murder in the first degree; principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies. Tennant is being charged as an adult based on Idaho Code Section 20-509.

Charges for Matthew McKetta include: principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death; principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence; conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are Felonies.

Previous Coverage:

Update: Pullman Police have confirmed that Keagan Tennant is the adopted son of Pullman Police Commander Chris Tennant. Pullman Police say that Commander Tennant has not been in regular contact with Keagan, but it actively assisting investigators attempting to locate Keagan so he can be taken into custody.

________

Previous Coverage: The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.

Details are limited on the investigation, but the homicide allegedly took place in a wooded area and not at a home, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The paper says the Sheriff told them the victim was a man and was found by law enforcement on Wednesday. The cause of death was determined to be from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not yet been released.

A news release put out by the Latah County Sheriff's Office on Thursday says they are looking for two suspects they believed are armed and dangerous. Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho license plates IBX8758. Deputies say the car was taken during a carjacking Wednesday night in Moscow.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who may see Tennant and/or McKetta to NOT approach them and call 911 immediately.

If anyone has information relating to either of these individuals, contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 882-2216.