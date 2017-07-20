Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

 (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September.

The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior.

The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack was estimated to consist of eight wolves, but it has since produced an unknown number of pups.

Wolves were wiped out in Washington early in the last century, but begin moving back into the state from neighboring areas earlier this century.  That has caused conflicts between wolves and ranchers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/20/2017 10:17:08 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

  • Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:48:32 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

    >>

  • Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:24:22 GMT
    Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICUCourt docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Suspect in Latah County homicide is adoptive son of Pullman Police Dept. Commander

    Suspect in Latah County homicide is adoptive son of Pullman Police Dept. Commander

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:13:23 GMT

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.  Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.

    >>

    MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week.  Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.

    >>

  • Baby Amur tiger neglected by mom headed to Oklahoma zoo

    Baby Amur tiger neglected by mom headed to Oklahoma zoo

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:09:03 GMT
    (Philadelphia Zoo via AP)(Philadelphia Zoo via AP)

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there. The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal behavior toward the remaining cubs, and they were moved to the zoo's

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there. The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal behavior toward the remaining cubs, and they were moved to the zoo's

    >>

  • Prosecutor seeks judge's order for congressman's mug shot

    Prosecutor seeks judge's order for congressman's mug shot

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:04:02 GMT
    Photo: Facebook/GregForMontanaPhoto: Facebook/GregForMontana

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs

    >>
    •   