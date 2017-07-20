Second body found in burning house also shot in head

(AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.

Both bodies were discovered by firefighters who arrived at the burning house around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say two dogs were also found dead in the home and are believed to have died by gunshot.

Spokane Valley Police Department officials said Wednesday that detectives don't believe there's a further threat to the community.

