Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in size

A wildfire burning in Idaho has tripled in size.

The Craig Mountain Complex Fire is burning 30 miles south of Lewiston and is more than 28,000 acres in size.

The complex is comprised of the Corral Creek fire, located between Corral Creek and China Garden Creek drainages, and the Powerline fire located between Wapshilla Creek and Deer Creek.

12 residences and cabins endangered including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game work station. There are no evacuation at this time and no structures have been lost. Crews and equipment will be in place to implement structure protection as needed.

The Corral Creek fire is currently 50% contained.

The Powerline fire is currently 5% contained.