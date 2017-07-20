Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in size

Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in sizePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
Court docs: 3 month old baby with severe brain trauma taken to ICU
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges
Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
Officers involved in South Hill police shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
Spokane family searches for jogger who warned of fire and disappeared
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane family is looking for the stranger who noticed a fire in front of their home and dropped everything to warn them. The homeowner tells KHQ that if it wasn't for this guardian angel, things could have ended badly. July Delaney and her two sons were spreading much around the front of their house on the South Hill Tuesday afternoon.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Prosecutor seeks judge's order for congressman's mug shot
Prosecutor seeks judge's order for congressman's mug shot
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs>>
Suspect in Latah County homicide is adoptive son of Pullman Police Dept. Commander
Suspect in Latah County homicide is adoptive son of Pullman Police Dept. Commander
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.>>
Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in size
Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in sizeA wildfire burning in Idaho has tripled in size. The Craig Mountain Complex Fire is burning 30 miles south of Lewiston and is more than 28,000 acres in size. The complex is comprised of the Corral Creek fire, located between Corral Creek and China Garden Creek drainages, and the Powerline fire located between Wapshilla Creek and Deer Creek. 12 residences and cabins endangered including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game work station. There are no evacuation at t...>>A wildfire burning in Idaho has tripled in size. The Craig Mountain Complex Fire is burning 30 miles south of Lewiston and is more than 28,000 acres in size. The complex is comprised of the Corral Creek fire, located between Corral Creek and China Garden Creek drainages, and the Powerline fire located between Wapshilla Creek and Deer Creek. 12 residences and cabins endangered including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game work station. There are no evacuation at t...>>
Texas company recalls coffee with Viagra-like substance
Texas company recalls coffee with Viagra-like substance
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited. Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra. Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb .>>
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited. Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra. Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb .>>
Tot survives 3-story fall from balcony, missing spiked gate
Tot survives 3-story fall from balcony, missing spiked gate
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A toddler has survived a three-story fall off a New Jersey balcony, landing on the grass and barely missing a spiked metal gate. Authorities say the 1-year-old boy was being watched by his 13-year-old sister Wednesday night and was left alone on the balcony in Paterson when he climbed on a chair and toppled over the railing. Police say the boy barely missed a spiked metal gate on the way down and landed on the grass. Paterson Police Direc...>>
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A toddler has survived a three-story fall off a New Jersey balcony, landing on the grass and barely missing a spiked metal gate. Authorities say the 1-year-old boy was being watched by his 13-year-old sister Wednesday night and was left alone on the balcony in Paterson when he climbed on a chair and toppled over the railing. Police say the boy barely missed a spiked metal gate on the way down and landed on the grass. Paterson Police Direc...>>
Tribe wants centuries-old remains found in Idaho
Tribe wants centuries-old remains found in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A tribe says it will seek possession of human bones found protruding from an Idaho badger hole after tests determined they weren't from modern day homicide victims but belonged to people who lived five centuries ago. Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Ted Howard said Thursday that Shoshones have occupied the southwestern Idaho area for thousands of years and the well-preserved bones of a young adult and a 10- to 15-year-old should be returned to the tribe>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A tribe says it will seek possession of human bones found protruding from an Idaho badger hole after tests determined they weren't from modern day homicide victims but belonged to people who lived five centuries ago. Shoshone-Paiute Tribe Chairman Ted Howard said Thursday that Shoshones have occupied the southwestern Idaho area for thousands of years and the well-preserved bones of a young adult and a 10- to 15-year-old should be returned to the tribe>>
Second body found in burning house also shot in head
Second body found in burning house also shot in head
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.>>
Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County
Washington to kill members of wolf pack in Stevens County
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September. The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior. The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington plans to kill some members of the Smackout wolf pack, which has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Stevens County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the pack has preyed on livestock four times since September. The agency says the state will kill some members of the pack and then see if that changes its behavior. The Smackout pack is one of 20 wolf packs documented in Washington state in 2016. At that time, the pack>>
UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana
UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.>>
A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky
A weird Florida mystery: Meat falling from the sky
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.>>
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards. But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair. Adair said Thursday that the package hit the roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife later went outside and found two bundles next to the house and three on the roof.>>