Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 20th

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) -- With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald's describes the McDelivery Collection as "a selection of fun, fashion forward items you can wear or use whenever and wherever you order." It also includes french fry-themed sweatsuits and sandals, hamburger pillowcases and a picnic blanket dotted with McDonald's items.

Customers can get the items for free, while they last, by ordering meals from McDonald's restaurants in select cities through the UberEats app on Wednesday.

McDonald's joins KFC, which recently released its own fast-food apparel. KFC's chicken-themed line consists of socks, shirts and accessories, including a "finger-lickin' good" necklace.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Pushing and shoving? Of course. Pinching? Borderline. But biting? Retired stars Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas and Steve McManaman said lengthy suspensions are needed to stop players from sinking their teeth into opponents, as El Salvadorans did against Americans Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"In my hierarchy of things, it's spitting at the top and then biting as a close second of the most vile, disgusting and to be quite honest ridiculous things to do on a sporting field," Lalas said Thursday, a day after Altidore was bitten on the back of a shoulder by Henry Romero in the 57th minute of the Americans' 2-0 quarterfinal win. Gonzalez was gnawed by El Salvador captain Darwin Cerin in the 81st.

Bites have become a meaty problem for soccer.

"The only way to put a stop to this is to have lengthy suspensions. I understand that people make bad decisions in the heat of the moment, but it can never be acceptable to bite an opponent," said Donovan, like Lalas now an analyst for Fox Sports. "I would assume that CONCACAF will take a particularly hard stance given their insistence on the captains speaking before each game about the importance of acting in an appropriate manner and that 'our children are watching.'"

Victor Montagliani, president of the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football, said a subset of the group's disciplinary committee will examine the report from the match commissioner, Randolph Harris of Barbados, and share it with the involved federations along with other evidence. The subset group then will decide whether discipline is warranted.

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez was suspended three times for bites: seven Dutch league matches in 2010 (PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal), 10 games in England in 2013 (Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic) and four months and nine international matches (Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup).

"That set the precedent, and everything else will be longer than that," predicted McManaman, a former Liverpool and England star who now is an analyst for ESPN and BT Sport. "It's incredible. It's been so unusual. We've had a raft of them in the last four to five years. Beforehand, you can't remember anything like that going on."

Romero also twisted Altidore's nipple during the jostling ahead of a corner kick. While the Americans had stinging criticism for the behavior, U.S. coach Bruce Arena said he couldn't fault Canadian referee Drew Fischer, a Major League Soccer regular, for not noticing the incidents away from the ball ahead of restarts.

Retired Premier League referee Peter Walton, now general manager of the Professional Referee Organization that oversees on-field officials in the U.S. and Canada, said video technology can be a solution. FIFA experimented with Video Assistant Referees during this year's Confederations Cup and Under-20 World Cup.

"Part of the protocol for the VAR is that they can identify serious missed incidents from the referee," he said. "Acts of violent conduct should be and ought to be picked up on VAR and then the information would be given to the referee to adjudicate."

Walton said MLS referees have become more proactive to limit the pushing and shoving that goes on ahead of restarts.

"What you'll find is that players will try to circumvent the law, and if that means they bring in other acts of disrepute, then that's maybe something officials need to be aware of," he said. "So whilst we're looking for the grappling, the grabbing, the tripping, the blocking, maybe we should be opening our repertoire to other areas of player behavior."

Lalas said VAR would have changed Wednesday night's game.

"This would have been seen and flagged, and the player would have been kicked out," he said.



GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) -- A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, distributed the coffee nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016. Some customers were buying it to help in the bedroom.

No injuries have been reported, but the FDA says the undeclared ingredient could interact with prescription medicine and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A bag containing traces of moon dust sold for $1.8 million at an auction on Thursday following a galactic court battle.

The collection bag, used by astronaut Neil Armstrong during the first manned mission to the moon in 1969, was sold at a Sotheby's auction of items related to space voyages. The buyer declined to be identified. The pre-sale estimate was $2 million to $4 million.

The artifact from the Apollo 11 mission had been misidentified and sold at an online government auction, and NASA had fought to get it back. But in December a federal judge ruled that it legally belonged to a Chicago-area woman who bought it in 2015 for $995.

Sotheby's declined to identify the seller. However, details of the 2015 purchase were made public during the court case.

Investigators unknowingly hit the moon mother lode in 2003 while searching the garage of a man later convicted of stealing and selling museum artifacts, including some that were on loan from NASA.

The 12-by-8½-inch (30-by-20-centimeter) bag was misidentified and sold at an online government auction.

Nancy Carlson, of Inverness, Illinois, got an ordinary-looking bag made of white Beta cloth and polyester with rubberized nylon and a brass zipper.

Carlson, a collector, knew the bag had been used in a space flight, but she didn't know which one. She sent it to NASA for testing, and the government agency, discovering its importance, fought to keep it.

The artifact "belongs to the American people," NASA said then.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten, in Wichita, Kansas, said that while it shouldn't have gone up for auction he didn't have the authority to reverse the sale. He ordered the government to return it.

The judge said the importance and desirability of the bag stemmed solely from the efforts of NASA employees whose "amazing technical achievements, skill and courage in landing astronauts on the moon and returning them safely have not been replicated in the almost half a century since the Apollo 11 landing."

When it comes to moon landings, Thursday's auction is far from the final frontier.

A group called For All Moonkind Inc. mentioned the moon bag this week while campaigning for "measures to preserve and protect the six Apollo lunar landing sites." It plans to take up the issue next month at the Starship Congress 2017 in California.

RYE, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire state trooper reeled in a big fish - a massive 650-pound (295-kilogram) tuna.

Nick Cyr says he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out Tuesday in Rye when he got a bite. He tells WBZ-TV he could immediately tell it was a big fish, the biggest he's reeled in in a decade of tuna fishing.

Cyr says the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about 2 miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot (2.7-meter) Atlantic bluefin tuna.

This type of tuna can weigh up to 1,499 pounds (680 kilograms), though that's rare.

He says the big check he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.

But that's what happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when a 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) bag of frozen pork landed on the Deerfield Beach home of Travis Adair and his family.

Adair said Thursday that the package hit his roof with a "big bang." He thought it was thunder, but his wife Jennie later went outside and found two bundles next to the house. His son Austin found three on the roof.

"It had to fall from the sky," Adair said. "It was too heavy to throw on the roof." The home is near three airports, so Adair thinks it fell from a plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration had no immediate comment Thursday

Labeling on the package shows it originally belonged to Jim Williams, who lives 170 miles (270 kilometers) away in Myakka City, a rural town of 6,300 residents. Williams, who owns a company that prepares fields for planting, said Thursday he bought some pigs from some children at a county fair in January. He kept much of the meat and gave some away but he has no idea how any of it ended up on the Adairs' roof. He is not a pilot and doesn't own a plane.

"I would have thought 15 pounds of frozen meat falling from an airplane would have put a hole in the roof," Williams said.

His friend, Jimmy Fussell, who owns the butcher shop that processed the pigs for Williams, said the mystery, which was featured on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," certainly "beats hearing about all the politics going on." And it has given everyone in Myakka City a laugh.

As for the meat, the Adairs threw it away - though Williams has offered to throw the family a barbecue.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi police say a freight train hit a car trying to beat it across the tracks, knocking it into a police SUV and a car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop.

Biloxi (bih-LUX-ee) Police Lt. Christopher De Back says the car hit by the train rolled over, injuring the driver. He says the woman inside was treated and released after being extricated Tuesday evening. Nobody else was hurt.

De Back says the CSX train conductor sounded the horn, but the driver kept heading south toward the train tracks.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police have charged a man they say was naked and drunk as he sped through a highway construction site at more than 100 mph.

Alexander Shanwenda was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Wednesday to charges including drunken driving. No defense attorney for the 24-year-old Chicopee man was listed.

Police say a pickup driven by Shanwenda sped through a construction zone on Interstate 91 in Whately on Tuesday.

The truck was pulled over and police say the driver was naked with pants across his lap. Police say the driver was asked to put on pants and perform field sobriety tests, which he failed, and had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Police say there were empty and full beer bottles in the truck.

LONDON (AP) - Traffic on a major highway in England has been disrupted for hours after a truck laden with chocolate bars burst into flames.

Drivers faced long delays after parts of the highway in Kent, southern England, were closed Thursday as fire crews put out the blaze and road workers tried to clear the debris.

A Highways England spokeswoman said the fire occurred in early Thursday, saying: "Some of the chocolate had melted onto the road. There were lots of chocolate bars everywhere."

No injuries were reported and all lanes on the highway reopened Thursday afternoon.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was not known.

The chocolate bars were reported to be Lion candy bars made by Nestle.

A California woman thought she had hit the jackpot when she boarded a JetBlue plane for a short flight this week: she had an entire row to herself.

"I left the armrests up so I could bask in the comfort of my private airplane bench," Jessie Char, who was flying from Long Beach, California, home to San Francisco, told NBC 4 New York. "It was a short flight, but I wasn't about to let this go to waste."

Char says she heard a small thud a few minutes after takeoff and noticed one of the armrests had fallen. Then the unthinkable happened.

"At first I assumed it was just a loose hinge, but as I stared at the armrest I noticed a set of toes creeping outwards," Char said. "By the time I pulled out my phone, a second foot had appeared."

Char says the toes started wiggling and then the situation deteriorated even further.

"I watched as one of the feet slowly lifted the window shade up and down again," she says.

The now highly disturbed traveler made eye contact with a flight attendant, but the feet retracted - Wicked Witch of the West-style - as the crew member approached, Char says.

Char says she caught a glimpse of the feet's owners after the flight; the woman was about 5 feet 3 inches tall - or shorter - and was seated in a row with extra leg room, she says.

Char's tweet, captioned, "Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare," has gotten more than 4,100 retweets and 20,800 likes since she posted it early Wednesday. And as one might imagine, the memes are extra special.

