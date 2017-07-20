What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law

Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine.

The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes.

Here’s what you are allowed to do

Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth.

Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive.

Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is hands-free.

Use a hand-held to call 911 or other emergency services.

Here’s what you are NOT allowed to do

Drivers may not use a hand-held device while driving, stopped in traffic or a stoplight. This includes cell phones, tablets, and laptops.

You can also get a $99 ticket as a secondary offense for other types of distractions such as putting on your makeup or shaving, smoking, eating, drinking, driving with a lap dog, reading, etc. If the activity interferes with driving and you are pulled over for another offense you could get ticketed.

The first ticket will cost at least $136. If you get another ticket within five years it will cost at least $234.