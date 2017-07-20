Getting peer support as a stay-at-home dad

There are more dads choosing to stay home now and watch their kids, but who can they go to for help navigating this parenting world among their peers if they have questions?

When you do a search online, you’ll see results for a variety of mom meet-up groups, but not many for dads.

The latest study from Appalachian State University in 2009 shows that there were approximately 1.4 million stay-at-home dads. That’s a number that’s doubled from ten years before.

Jeff Klein became a stay-at-home dad after he had his first son.

“It just came at a time when I was in-between and my wife's career was in the take off trajectory mode so it just made sense for me to be home at that time,” he says.

He has his own group of other fathers who stay at home who his kids have play dates with, but Klein is also a mentor with the DADS Committee of Spokane. The group provides resources for fathers, especially for those who might need extra help. Klein says they do have group meetings where they provide peer support.

“It's just nice to normalize what you're going through,” he says. “Just like ‘oh yeah my kid does that too and like this is what I do.’ To see someone else parent, ‘oh I like how they did that maybe I'll try that.’”

But if you’re new to being a stay-at-home dad, what can you do to find someone to provide that peer support? Klein says simply reach out.

For Klein though, what’s most important for him is his time with his kids.

“Those are the moments I really cherish at the end of the day. I'm going to look back and say ‘oh yeah this is the reason why I'm staying home with the kids,’” Klein says.