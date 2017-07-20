6 Questions: Avista Buyout

6 Questions: Avista BuyoutPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Law enforcement officials believe Bennington died by suicide. His body was found hanging inside his residence in Los Angeles shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers were called to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Friday after receiving word that a three month old baby had arrived at the Intensive Care Unit with severe brain trauma. Court documents say the parents took the baby to the Holy Family Hospital, where the injuries were deemed severe. The baby was then taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart. According to the documents, a CPS caseworker says one>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that left one man dead near 57th and Regal on July 3. Police say Officers Kelsey Scott and Caleb Martin fired their weapons, striking 53-year-old Daniel Craven, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. Officer Kelsey Scott was hired by the Spokane Police Department in May of 2014.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) - Both people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in Spokane Valley died of gunshot wounds to the head. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim Thursday as 70-year-old Bobby Kihara. The medical examiner says the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. On Wednesday, the medical examiner identified the other victim as 67-year-old Joy Kihara, and concluded her death was a homicide.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - New information on the pending sale of Avista to Canadian company, Hydro One. Today I sat down for a 6 Questions interview with CEO Scott Morris to find what this means for customers, employees, share holders and the company that's been locally owned for the past 128 years and why he believes this sale is good for our region.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - New information on the pending sale of Avista to Canadian company, Hydro One. Today I sat down for a 6 Questions interview with CEO Scott Morris to find what this means for customers, employees, share holders and the company that's been locally owned for the past 128 years and why he believes this sale is good for our region.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are more dads choosing to stay home now and watch their kids, but who can they go to for help navigating this parenting world among their peers if they have questions? When you do a search online, you’ll see results for a variety of mom meet-up groups, but not many for dads. The latest study from Appalachian State University in 2009 shows that there were approximately 1.4 million stay-at-home dads. That’s a>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are more dads choosing to stay home now and watch their kids, but who can they go to for help navigating this parenting world among their peers if they have questions? When you do a search online, you’ll see results for a variety of mom meet-up groups, but not many for dads. The latest study from Appalachian State University in 2009 shows that there were approximately 1.4 million stay-at-home dads. That’s a>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says her doctor has told her that her cancerous tumor responded well to treatment and is now gone. Wyman was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. She said Thursday that the doctor found no evidence of the tumor at her eight-week post radiation check-up. Wyman says she will have follow-up tests to confirm that all the cancer cells are dead, but the diagnosis was what she was hoping for. Her doctors had said upfront that>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says her doctor has told her that her cancerous tumor responded well to treatment and is now gone. Wyman was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. She said Thursday that the doctor found no evidence of the tumor at her eight-week post radiation check-up. Wyman says she will have follow-up tests to confirm that all the cancer cells are dead, but the diagnosis was what she was hoping for. Her doctors had said upfront that>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old David A. Xanatos. He was last seen in the Clark Fork area and is believed to be driving a 1988 blue Chevy truck with Idaho license plate number 7BL6090. He is 6'3 and 244 lbs. Anyone who has seen Xanatos or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (208) 265-5525.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old David A. Xanatos. He was last seen in the Clark Fork area and is believed to be driving a 1988 blue Chevy truck with Idaho license plate number 7BL6090. He is 6'3 and 244 lbs. Anyone who has seen Xanatos or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (208) 265-5525.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this week. Details are limited on the investigation Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said the homicide allegedly took place in a wood area and not at a residence. Skiles said the body of an adult male was found by law enforcement Wednesday and determined to have died from a gunshot wound.>>
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) - Sears will begin selling its appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. The announcement Thursday sent shares of Sears soaring almost 11 percent. The tie-up with the internet behemoth could give shares of the storied retailer one of its biggest one-day percentage gains ever. Sears, which also owns Kmart, said that its Kenmore Smart appliances will be fully integrated with Amazon's Alexa,>>
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) - Sears will begin selling its appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. The announcement Thursday sent shares of Sears soaring almost 11 percent. The tie-up with the internet behemoth could give shares of the storied retailer one of its biggest one-day percentage gains ever. Sears, which also owns Kmart, said that its Kenmore Smart appliances will be fully integrated with Amazon's Alexa,>>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there. The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal behavior toward the remaining cubs, and they were moved to the zoo's>>
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - A rare baby Amur tiger cub that was neglected by its mother after its birth at the Philadelphia Zoo this month is being sent to Oklahoma to integrate with a tiger cub litter there. The Philadelphia Zoo says 10-year-old Koosaka gave birth July 10 to a litter of five cubs. Two were stillborn, and one was accidentally injured by the mother and died. The zoo says the mother never showed maternal behavior toward the remaining cubs, and they were moved to the zoo's>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants. Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs>>
Craig Mountain Complex Fire triples in sizeA wildfire burning in Idaho has tripled in size. The Craig Mountain Complex Fire is burning 30 miles south of Lewiston and is more than 28,000 acres in size. The complex is comprised of the Corral Creek fire, located between Corral Creek and China Garden Creek drainages, and the Powerline fire located between Wapshilla Creek and Deer Creek. 12 residences and cabins endangered including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game work station. There are no evacuation at t...>>A wildfire burning in Idaho has tripled in size. The Craig Mountain Complex Fire is burning 30 miles south of Lewiston and is more than 28,000 acres in size. The complex is comprised of the Corral Creek fire, located between Corral Creek and China Garden Creek drainages, and the Powerline fire located between Wapshilla Creek and Deer Creek. 12 residences and cabins endangered including the Idaho Department of Fish and Game work station. There are no evacuation at t...>>